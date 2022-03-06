Investment In Education Must Be The Choice For Every Parent – Dr Benedicta Awusi Atiku

Dr Benedicta Awusi Atiku, the Principal of the Dambai College of Education in the Oti Region, says investment in education, which brings knowledge and skills in human capital development, must be the choice for every parent and individual.

She said education was the best yielding enterprise because of its benefits to society.

Dr Awusi Atiku said this in her address during the commissioning of a three-unit classroom block at Mafi-Dadoboe basic school in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The facility has an ICT room, staff common room, headteacher’s office, and an additional six-seater Water Closet valued at an amount of Ghc400,546.45.

Dr Awusi Atiku, also a citizen of Mafi-Dadoboe, said the changes in the community were a result of a formal education unit and the love of some members for improvements in the educational sector.

Togbe Akliku Ahorney II, the chief of Mafi- Dadaboe Wute, expressed gratitude to Mama Zifornu I, the Executive Director of ‘Friends Without Borders,’ a German-based Non-Governmental Organisation for the immense contribution to the growth of the community.

“The transformation that has taken place within Dadoboe Community over the past five years is phenomenal and unprecedented in Ghanaian rural communities. I wish to express my sincere appreciation to Ho Municipal Assembly for offering me the opportunity to be in the team that visited Germany on a Sister City programme on climate change where I came into contact with Mama Zifornu I, and that has brought several initiatives and projects to enhance the living conditions of the people,” he said.

Mama Zifornu I, also the development Queen of Daboboe and Wute, said the goal was to build over 1000 schools in Africa after they started operations in 2016.

She extended her gratitude to ‘Fly and Help,’ also a German-based institution that championed the release of the needed funds for the project.

Mama Zifornu said, “the school compound is the nucleus of education; the nucleus of the youth; the nucleus of development and the future.”

She appealed to stakeholders in the educational sector to keep the environment clean and active as well as practice good maintenance culture.

She called on the Central Tongu District Education Directorate to provide the required human resource strength to manage the pupils for a better future.

She also tasked the teachers and parents to give out their best in the new environment for academic excellence.

Madam Enyonam Afi Ama-Fuga, the Volta Regional Director of Education, in an address read on her behalf, said formal education was a key aspect of modern society without which it would not function properly.

She said education was necessary for the development of the needed human resources for the country’s industrialisation, development and progress.

She extended appreciation to Helmut and Renate Schmidt, the main German donors for financing the project.

Dadoboe Education Endowment Fund and Dadoboe Education Research Project were launched during the ceremony to motivate all actors in the educational sector and pupils of Dadoboe.