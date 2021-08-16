Investment in sports infrastructure will help groom future stars for Ghana – Prof. Twumasi

The massive investment in sports infrastructure across the country is a deliberate attempt by the government to unearth potential future stars for the nation, the National Sports Authority (NSA) has noted.

“The objective is to groom talents in all the sporting disciplines to participate in the international competitions such as the Olympics Games, All African Games, amongst others,” Professor Peter Twumasi, the Director-General, emphasized.

In his view, the nation was endowed with lots of young geniuses whose flair could be harnessed to champion Ghana’s agenda at such games, thereby bringing honour, investment and economic growth for the wellbeing of the people.

Prof. Twumasi, in an interaction with the media in Kumasi, regarding the nation’s recent participation in the Tokyo Olympic Games, described as satisfactory the performance of Team Ghana.

Ghana managed only one medal (Bronze) at the Games, a feat achieved by Samuel Takyi, a featherweight combatant.

The nation was ranked 86th on the medal table, however, some sports analysts have taken a swipe at the government for not paying the needed attention to sports development.

Prof. Twumasi indicated that the nation was likely to improve on the performance exhibited at the recent Games as preparations were underway to train and motivate young sports talents in the various disciplines.

Ghana is expected to host the 13th edition of the All African Games in 2023.

According to the NSA Director-General, the event presented the nation with a big opportunity to increase the enthusiasm for sports growth given the role the sector played in the socio-economic lives of the people.