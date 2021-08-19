Investment in TVET key to harnessing Ghana’s engineering potentials – Committee

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Education has asked stakeholders to be supportive of the government’s commitment to advance Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

This was the way to harness the potential and ingenuity of the Ghanaian youth towards self-employment and wealth creation, the Committee argued.

Mr. Kwabena Amankwa Asiamah, the Committee Chairman and Member of Parliament (MP) for Fanteakwa-North, said the sustainable growth of every nation was tied to the creativity of its people.

The Committee Chairman, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), on the side-line of a working visit to the Adako-Jachie Campus of the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), said the major challenge inhibiting the country’s prosperity related to technology.

“Our inability to make a headway in engineering, why we depend on foreign countries for almost everything, is that the nation had for so many years neglected TVET,” he emphasized.

The Committee was in the Ashanti Region to inspect TVET projects at the university and second-cycle levels.

Institutions visited apart from KsTU, were the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), Kumasi Technical Institute (KTI), Methodist Technical Institute, Kwadaso Creative Arts Senior High School (SHS) and Kumasi Vocational and Technical Institute.

The two-day visit aimed at assessing the state of infrastructure in these institutions.

It was also to enable the members to come to terms with how the investment by the government in allocating learning, material and training resources were impacting on the performance of the schools.

As part of the visit, the Committee members toured the workshops and laboratories of the schools, while interacting with the school authorities on the challenges confronting them in the usage of the recently-equipped state-of-the-art equipment provided to them.

Mr. Amankwa Asiamah stressed the need for the Technical Universities to strive to exchange ideas and practical knowledge to enhance quality delivery of technical and vocational education training.

They should make sure that their academic programmes reflected the needs of industry, he stated.

This was necessary to churn out innovative ideas and products by the Technical Universities for the benefit of industry.

Professor Osei-Wusu Achaw, Vice-Chancellor of KsTU, assured that the University would work hard to deliver on its mandate of providing quality teaching, learning and research in engineering, science, technology and entrepreneurship.

This was critical in promoting industrial development in Ghana, he noted.