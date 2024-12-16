Investment Opportunities in Off-Plan Properties Near Kotoka International Airport Soars

As Ghana’s economy demonstrates resilience and consistent growth, the real estate market is transforming, particularly in the vicinity of Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra. This area is emerging as a prime location for both local and international investors looking to capitalize on off-plan properties such as the Prestige project, strategically located in the enclave of Kotoka International Airport, in the location that once housed the La Tante DC-10 Restaurant.

Ghana has solidified its position as one of West Africa’s most stable economies, attracting foreign direct investment and a growing expatriate community despite the impact of the pandemic.

The International Monetary Fund forecasts that Ghana’s economy will grow by 3 percent this year and that the end-of-year inflation rate will be 19.5 percent. This growth is propelled by increasing urbanization and a rising middle class, translating into a heightened demand for housing.

The National Housing Policy estimates Ghana’s housing deficit at over 1.8 million units. Government initiatives aimed at boosting affordable housing, alongside private sector developments, have spurred construction activity throughout the country. Investors are particularly focusing on markets where supply cannot meet rising demand, and Ghana’s real estate landscape offers promising prospects.

The Phase II of the Prestige project offers a beacon of modern living and convenience, drawing interest from those keen on a lifestyle that merges comfort with accessibility. With Phase One progressing promptly, Phase Two—dubbed La Casa Grande—is now open for sale, and it promises to build upon the success of its predecessor.

Building on the momentum of Phase One, Phase Two of the Prestige project introduces La Casa Grande, a new chapter that further enhances the appeal of this coveted property. Designed with modern living in mind, La Casa Grande will offer residents an unparalleled lifestyle experience that combines luxury and functionality.

La Casa Grande encompasses an elegantly designed array of apartments in various configurations that cater to different lifestyles and preferences. Whether you’re a professional seeking a contemporary living space or a family searching for room to grow, this phase has something to offer everyone. Each unit is crafted with high-quality finishes, providing aesthetic appeal and the comfort that today’s homeowners demand.

Location is a critical factor in real estate investment, with proximity to transportation hubs significantly enhancing property values. Kotoka International Airport, being the main airport in Ghana, serves as a vital gateway to West Africa, which benefits nearby properties by boosting accessibility and attracting domestic and international tenants.

The airport’s ongoing expansion project aims to increase passenger capacity and upgrade facilities, which is expected to drive more air traffic and further elevate demand for housing and commercial spaces in the surrounding areas. This aligns with global urbanization trends, which indicate a growing preference for living near major transit routes, making properties near the airport particularly appealing.

The rising number of expatriates, business travellers, and international students in Ghana has intensified the demand for quality residential spaces. Off-plan properties located strategically near the airport offer investors a unique opportunity in both short- and long-term rental markets.

Living near the airport also offers lifestyle advantages, such as easy access to global travel and proximity to high-quality amenities, including shopping, dining, and healthcare facilities. The blend of residential and commercial spaces in emerging neighborhoods near Kotoka creates a vibrant community appealing to diverse residents.

The current economic momentum and strategic location of Kotoka International Airport position it as a key area for real estate investment. With increasing demand for properties near transportation hubs, investors in off-plan projects are well poised to benefit from significant growth and an expanding market in Accra.