Mr Kwaku Duah, an Independent Candidate for Kumawu, says investments in social infrastructure would be one of his priorities when voted into office.

He would use his connections as an entrepreneur to lobby for both foreign and local commercial investments to help create jobs and promote the economic development of the area.

Mr Duah, a retired Medical Practitioner in the United States of America, told the Ghana News Agency at Kumawu that economic empowerment was the surest way to reduce poverty in the constituency.

He said he was already providing free technical training in entrepreneurship and financial assistance to many people in the area.

“I plan to expand the livelihood and entrepreneurial support programme in soap making, bricks laying and tiling, when I win the elections,” he told the GNA.

He said Kumawu had exceptional natural beauty of landscapes, waterfalls and others, and would, therefore, work to promote investments in the hospitality industry to attract tourists to the area.

Additionally, conscious efforts would be made to construct toilet facilities in the local communities to ensure environmental hygiene, which was very important in the tourism industry.

Mr Duah said he would also work to improve educational infrastructure and enhance teaching and learning in the local communities.

He said as an independent candidate, he would work with key stakeholders such as traditional leaders, corporate organizations, NGOs and development partners to utilize the resources in the area to promote socio-economic development for the benefit of all.

Mr Duah stressed the need for the electorates in the area to look beyond political parties and vote for people who had the competency and capacity to help uplift them from abject poverty.