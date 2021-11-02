Investments in Zambia economic zone hit US$316.5 million in 1st half of 2021

Investments in a multi-facility economic zone in Lusaka, the Zambian capital, hit 316.5 million U.S. dollars in the first half of 2021 following the approval of investment from eight new companies, an official said on Monday.

Alice Schultz, Corporate Affairs Manager at the Lusaka South Multi-Facility Economic Zone said eight new investments were approved in the third quarter bringing the total number of companies to 62.

In a release, she said the cumulative investment has so far hit 884.1 million dollars since the establishment of the zone in 2010.

“The approved number of companies from inception now stand at 62 out of which 17 are operational, 31 are in the process of obtaining sector approvals and 14 are at different stages of construction,” she said.

A total of 13,043 permanent jobs will be created when all the 62 companies are operational, she added.

Among the newly approved investment include a gold course and golf estate, a fire training school and training hospital, soya processing and packaging as well as a play park.

The multi-facility zone is among other zones in which the government was providing hard and soft infrastructure to support the development of the private sector.

Chinese enterprises have also set up economic zones in the southern African nation such as the Zambia-China Economic & Trade Cooperation Zone (ZCCZ), also called the Lusaka East Multi-Facility Economic Zone, and the Chambishi Multi-Facility Economic Zone situated in Chambishi town on the Copperbelt Province as well as the Jiangxi Multi-Facility Economic Zone in Chibombo district in central Zambia. Enditem