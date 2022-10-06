Investors charged to be environmentally friendly for growth

Mr John C. Duti, the Team Leader of Invest for Jobs at Deutsche Gesellschaft Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) called on investors to be environmentally friendly business growth to create jobs opportunities to promote the Ghana economy.

He said the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) should adapt Climate Change adaptation by creating green jobs development as part of their business plans to promote the country agriculture industry globally.

Mr Duti made the call during launching of the green SMEs Networking Festival in Tamale edition organized by Ghana Enterprises Agency, on the theme: Promoting Green Business Practices for a Sustainable Future “.

To three days Invest for Jobs, event was an initiative by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), implemented the GIZ Ghana, aimed to support SMEs towards creating decent jobs and improving eco-friendly production and products in Ghana.

He indicated that SMEs is the backbone of most economies, providing high levels of employment and contributing extensively to GDP growth.

Mr Duti stated that “Successful enterprises are driven by passionate and committed entrepreneurs who recognize, create and seize opportunities to capitalise on them through a business”.

He advised entrepreneurs to provide sustainable green economy by producing green products and services, introducing greener production techniques, boosting demand for green products and services, to enhance green jobs creating in Ghana.

Mrs. Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, Chief Executive of the Ghana Enterprises Agency, in her speech read on her behalf emphasized that “sustainable business practice does not matter the size of business; it goes for everyone, big or small – a collective moral imperative”.

She said stakeholders should collaborate with government to put strategies in place to equip businesses with the relevant information and tools to enable them respond to environmental impacts.

Mr. Isaac Papanko, Northern Regional Executive for Association of Ghana industries (AGI) said SMEs should collaborate with their partner’s to address environmental challenges to enhance locally production.

The program supported by the German Alliance for Trade Facilitation and the Pan-African e-Commerce Initiative, and African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) .

It brought together several representatives from business associations and government institutions, such as the festival’s cohost, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ghana Standards Authority and Food and Drugs Authority among others.

The SMEs will partake in a series of workshops and seminars on various topics related to eco-friendly and sustainable business practices.