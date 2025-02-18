Investors Chase High Yields Amid T-Bill Auction Shake-Up

Investors are rushing to secure attractive returns on Treasury bills as the government made a bold move by rejecting record bids.

At the latest auction, total bids soared to GH¢17.7 billion while only GH¢9.4 billion was accepted. This deliberate rejection of bids—up from GH¢2.9 billion at the previous auction—signals a strong government commitment to driving down borrowing costs.

The decision has had a tangible impact on yields. The 91-day bill yield fell from 27.98 percent to 26.86 percent, the 182-day bill declined from 28.69 percent to 27.81 percent, and the 364-day bill decreased from over 30 percent to 29.07 percent. Such adjustments are seen as an effort to stabilize the market while enticing more investors to lock in higher yields.

Economists credit this shift to renewed investor confidence, spurred by a stable political transition and improving macroeconomic conditions. “Now that there’s clarity in political leadership and economic stability is improving, investors see the opportunity to lock in attractive yields,” noted Courage Boti, an economist at GCB Bank. He emphasized that by rejecting expensive bids, the authorities are not only lowering rates but also reshaping market expectations for future auctions.

This move comes at a time when Ghana’s economic indicators are showing signs of improvement. Inflation eased to 23.5 percent in January 2025—the first drop in five months—even as non-food inflation dipped to 19.2 percent. Although food inflation remains high at 28.3 percent, the overall moderation has eased some pressure on interest rates. Market watchers believe that if inflation trends continue downward, the pace of yield declines may eventually stabilize.

Looking ahead, the government has set a lower bid target of GH¢7.73 billion for the upcoming auction. Meanwhile, many eyes will be on Finance Minister Dr. Ato Forson’s budget presentation on March 11, which is expected to shed further light on future borrowing strategies. Observers caution, however, that while fiscal discipline appears to be a priority, external shocks and broader economic conditions could influence how far yields can fall.

Ultimately, this strategy of balancing fiscal needs with market expectations is critical. As one analyst remarked, “An investor-friendly budget will support market confidence, help sustain the cedi’s resilience, and promote economic growth as borrowing costs decline.” With T-bill yields on a downward trend and fiscal policies pointing to cautious consolidation, the outlook remains cautiously optimistic for both the government and its investors.