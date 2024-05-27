Investors Reassured of Ghana’s Economic Strength

Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi, Member of Parliament for the Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, says Ghana’s economy remains resilient for investors across the world.

Despite the current economic challenges, he said the government had laid a strong foundation for investors to reap profit in the manufacturing sector, particularly under the One District-One Factory (1D1F) initiative.

The member of Parliament’s Account Committee said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency over the weekend, in Accra, at a ceremony to award some Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

“There’s never a bad time for good investment in Ghana; in as much as we think that things are difficult, serious minded people are doing hardcore business and we need to emulate that,” he said.

On the need to invest, particularly in the SMEs sector, he explained that small businesses are very organic in their growth, making them one of the best people to do business with.

“I, therefore, encourage investors to support their growth, as we turn the economy, with our focus on shifting more on SMEs and provide them with resources, not just money, sometimes, proper record keeping and accounting,” he said.

Referencing the case of Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Adomako Kissi, said, “all is not lost to invest in our country. There’s hope, because the government has laid a solid foundation for investors to recoup their investments.”

Encouraging local SMEs to continue to work to keep their companies for a better future, he said, “Ghanaians are resilient; we thrive where it’s impossible. Even in bad times, good companies still flourish and new ones also pop up.”

He reiterated that SMEs remained the backbone of any economy, including Ghana, and as such businesses grew, so do they pay dividend to the government through the payment of taxes, which supports economic growth.

Underscoring the contribution of small businesses, Dr Adomako Kissi, said “If SMEs employ about 50 people, it relieves the government of employment numbers, and as they grow bigger, they employ more.”

He encouraged the award recipients to use the honour made them to spur them to do more to support the government’s economic recovery effort, while creating more employment opportunities for the youth.

Speaking with GNA, Mr Kofi Damquah Bingabin, Director, Zeigler Ama Ghana Ltd – a jewellery manufacturing company, and recipient of Investment Promotion category, said the award would serve as a motivation to them.

“This award will give us a boost, and people will recognise the work that we do – buying, selling, repairing, and customising of jewelleries, including watches, necklaces, and rings,” Mr Bingabin, said.