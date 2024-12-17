Investors Warned of Potential Fed Rate Cut Pause in 2025 as Inflation Pressures Persist

Investors are being urged to proceed with caution as mounting economic data suggests the U.S. Federal Reserve will likely refrain from cutting interest rates in the first half of 2025, even if a reduction is announced this week.

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations, highlighted that persistent inflation, a resilient U.S. labor market, and fiscal policies expected under the incoming Trump administration cast significant doubt over near-term monetary easing.

Although market expectations for a Fed rate cut have been high, recent economic data reveals that inflation remains a concern. The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) for November rose to 2.7% on a year-over-year basis, marking an uptick from October, while core inflation sits at 3.3%. These figures suggest that inflationary pressures are far from under control, leaving little room for the Fed to loosen monetary policy.

In addition, a strong U.S. job market complicates the situation. With unemployment near historic lows and wage growth driving consumer spending, the Fed may be hesitant to lower rates further, as rising wages could keep inflation elevated well into 2025.

Green noted that while inflation remains a persistent threat, interest rates are unlikely to fall as quickly as markets have hoped. He advised investors to carefully rebalance their portfolios, focusing on high-quality assets and inflation-resistant positions while adopting a more defensive stance.

With growing pressure on the Federal Reserve to ease monetary policy to sustain economic growth, Green pointed out that policymakers cannot afford to stoke inflation further. This is especially critical as President-elect Trump’s proposed agenda—including tax cuts, deregulation, and infrastructure spending—is expected to drive inflation higher in the coming months.

For investors, Green identified four key areas to focus on. First, he suggested opportunities in the bond market, where long-term government and corporate bonds could offer stable returns as inflation expectations moderate. Second, investors should target high-quality equities, especially companies with strong balance sheets and stable cash flows. Third, he recommended diversifying into inflation-hedging assets such as gold, Bitcoin, and commodities, while also considering dividend-paying stocks to offset the erosion of purchasing power. Finally, he cautioned against overexposure to risky sectors, such as tech and growth stocks, which may face headwinds if rates remain elevated. Instead, sectors like energy, utilities, and healthcare—those benefiting from steady economic demand—should be prioritized.

Green concluded that strategic investors will need to adapt to a new reality, one that requires caution, vigilance, and the ability to pivot quickly as market conditions evolve.