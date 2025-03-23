Involve Chiefs To Stop Galamsey – Govt Urged

Members of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs have called for the active involvement of chiefs in developing and implementing measures to combat illegal mining. As custodians of the land, they emphasized their oversight role and called for greater empowerment to address the menace effectively.

They made this call on Friday, 21st March 2025, when the Eastern Regional Minister, Mrs. Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, met with the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs at the Residency in Koforidua to discuss how the government and traditional authorities can collaborate to tackle galamsey effectively.

Mrs. Awatey noted that upon assuming office, she visited some communities in the region and observed that illegal mining remains a critical issue requiring urgent action. She stated that engagements have been held with both small—and large-scale miners to address the challenges and ensure compliance with mining regulations. She further revealed that a nine-member Illegal Mining Taskforce has been established to enhance surveillance, enforce regulations, and take decisive action against galamsey, sand winning, quarrying, and other environmentally harmful mining activities in the region.

Oseadeeyo Dr. Frempong Manso, Paramount Chief of Akyem Kotoku, stressed that traditional leaders must be involved in granting mining concessions to ensure meaningful progress in the fight against galamsey. He argued that setting up a task force without including traditional leaders would not yield the desired results.

Nene Sakite II, President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, emphasized that chiefs, as allodial custodians of the land, must be consulted on national issues such as galamsey to contribute their perspectives. He commended the Eastern Regional Minister for engaging chiefs in discussions on illegal mining and emphasized that the task force must be well-equipped to effectively execute its mandate.

Other members present at the meeting included Akwamuhene Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, Okuapemhene Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, Paramount Chief of New Juaben Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III, Paramount Chief of Boso-Gua Nana Osei Nyarko III, and Paramount Chief of Yilo Krobo Nene Oklepeme Nuer Anobah Sasraku II, among several distinguished traditional leaders.

The meeting underscored the shared responsibility of the government and traditional leaders in safeguarding land and natural resources, stressing that lasting solutions to illegal mining require firm commitment, decisive action, and the active involvement of traditional authorities.