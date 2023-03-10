Involve women in design and development of technologies – PPAG

Mr Micheal Tagoe, the Project Officer at the Plan Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG) has called for the involvement of women in the design and development of technology.

That he said would ensure technologies were gender – inclusive and could address the unique needs and challenges women face.

“Innovation played crucial role in promoting gender equity that there was the need to break down barriers that hinder women access to technology and innovation” he added.

Mr Tagoe made the call at the Regional Colloquium organized by Curious Minds through the Girl power change project implemented under the Gender Empowerment and Rights projects

The project funded by Star-Ghana Foundation was on the theme;” Leveraging digital in innovation and technology to promote gender equity”.

The colloquium was to create a platform for girls to interact with key stakeholders in the Region to discuss issues affecting their growth and wellbeing.

The stakeholders included, the National Youth Authority (NYA), Ghana Health Service, the Departments of Gender and Children, and youth groups.

The Project Officer said technology had the power to transform lives and was essential for women to have equal access of it.

Women faced challenges such as lack of access to internet and digital devices, limited digital literacy, and gender bias in technology industry hindering their inclusion.

However, he called for women empowerment in technology to enable them break the barriers to create meaningful changes in their lives and communities.

Again, he stated that technology could help women access healthcare, education, financial services, start business that connect them with others and help advocate for their right.

He called for collaboration of all stakeholders to create a world which provided all tools for women to attain their full potentials to contribute equitably to development.

The Project Officer PPAG appealed to the government to have tax waved off sanitary pads adding that “ women do not menstruate because they want to but is something natural and normal to have as a woman” .

Mr Emmanuel K Jones, Programmes Officer at the NYA in a solidarity message advised women to take advantage of the digital era to empower themselves to occupy higher positions available for informed decision making in the country.

For her part, Madam Bernice Ampimah, a representative from the GHS said there was the need to recognize the immense contribution of women to development across the globe.

She congratulated women for their hard work and commitment to the growth of their children, families and country ad a whole.