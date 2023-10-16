IOC approved five additional sports for the 2028 LA Olympic Games

Cricket and baseball/softball will return to the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028, after the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session approved the proposal here on Monday.

Flag football, lacrosse and squash will also feature at Los Angeles 2028 as additional sports.

The five sports were voted in as a single package, with two out of around 90 IOC members at the session voting against the proposal.

These additional sports were proposed by the LA28 Organizing Committee, for the 2028 edition only, and were reviewed by the IOC’s Olympic Program Commission before being put forward to the IOC executive board.

For baseball/softball, cricket and lacrosse, it would be a return to the Olympic Games, while flag football and squash would be making their Olympic debuts in Los Angeles.

Baseball and softball have been part of the program at several editions of the Olympic Games, most recently at Tokyo 2020.

LA28 will mark the first time for cricket to feature at an Olympic Games since Paris 1900, while it will be lacrosse’s third appearance at the Olympic Games, after St. Louis 1904 and London 1908.