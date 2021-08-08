IOC Boss Declares Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo Officially Closed

SPUTNIK NEWS SERVICE
A general view of the National Stadium, the venue for the opening ceremony and competitions for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, which will be held from 23 July to 8 August, 2021. Photo: Rodrigo Reyes Marin/ZUMA Wire/dpa
President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach has declared the 32rd Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo officially closed.

The Olympic Flame has been extinguished in the cauldron at the Japan National Stadium.

The 2020 Olympics set a new record, as representatives of 93 national teams claimed at least one medal.

The United States topped the gold medal count with 39 medals. The top three also include China (38 medals) and Japan (27 medals).

In the overall medal count, Russia came in third with 71 medals, following the United States (113 medals) and China (88 medals).

