International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach hopes a successful European Championships in football can give a positive signal for the Tokyo Games amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Football will send the first light at the end of the tunnel to millions of people,” Bach said Tuesday at the congress of European ruling body UEFA.

Bach believes Euro 2020 running smoothly from June 11-July 11 will give confidence organizers of the Olympics, held in Japan from July 23, will be able to stage a safe Games.

Fans are set to be allowed at several venues during the pan-continental Euros but this is not clear for the Olympics has already determined foreign fans will not be permitted to visit Tokyo for the event.