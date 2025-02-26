IOC Grants Provisional Recognition to World Boxing in Bid to Reform Sport’s Olympic Future

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has provisionally recognized World Boxing (WB) as the global governing body for the sport, marking a pivotal step in boxing’s turbulent journey to retain its Olympic status.

The decision, finalized during a remote Executive Board meeting today, comes after months of scrutiny over WB’s ability to meet stringent governance and sporting standards following years of dysfunction under its predecessor, the International Boxing Association (IBA).

The IOC highlighted WB’s progress in overhauling boxing’s tarnished reputation, noting its compliance with key criteria. The federation now boasts 78 national member federations across five continents, with four continental bodies already operational. Crucially, 62% of boxers and 58% of medalists from the Paris 2024 Olympics hail from WB-affiliated nations, signaling broad athlete representation. WB has also adopted the integrity framework used during the Paris Games, including independent oversight mechanisms, and secured membership in the Alliance of Independent Recognised Members of Sport (AIMS), a coalition of international federations.

Governance reforms proved equally critical. WB introduced a Code of Ethics, anti-corruption policies, and financial oversight protocols, while securing multi-year commercial partnerships through 2028—a move aimed at stabilizing revenue streams. The federation also earned recognition from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), implemented a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)-approved program, and partnered with the International Testing Agency (ITA) for drug-testing enforcement.

The provisional nod reflects the IOC’s cautious optimism following years of turmoil under IBA, which was expelled in 2023 over financial mismanagement, corruption, and ties to Russia. Boxing’s Olympic future had been in jeopardy, with the 2024 Paris Games overseen by an IOC-appointed task force rather than a recognized federation.

“This is a lifeline, not a finish line,” said a sports governance analyst familiar with the process. “WB must now prove it can sustain transparency and avoid the pitfalls that sank IBA.” Challenges remain, including unifying fractured national federations and addressing concerns over裁判 integrity and athlete welfare.

The IOC emphasized WB’s recognition is provisional, requiring further audits and compliance checks before full ratification. If successful, boxing could secure its place at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, though skepticism lingers. “Rebuilding trust takes years,” noted an Olympic insider. “But today’s decision is a start—a signal that boxing’s Olympic dream isn’t down for the count.”

For now, the sport steps back into the ring with a chance to rewrite its legacy.