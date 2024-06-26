IOC Invites UN Observers for Olympic Truce at Paris 2024

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced Tuesday it welcomes an appeal made by United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Dennis Francis to observe the Olympic Truce at the Paris Olympic Games.

Francis called on all warring parties around the world to agree to “true mutual ceasefires” for the duration of the Truce, and IOC President Thomas Bach welcomed the appeal, the IOC said.

“The IOC very much welcomes the solemn appeal by the President of the UN General Assembly, Dennis Francis,” Bach said in an IOC statement.

“The Olympic Truce represents the very essence of what the Olympic Games stand for – peace, unity, and the hope of building a better world. In these difficult times, when we are all facing so much confrontation, division, and polarization, the Olympic Truce is more relevant than ever. And, as an event that unites the world in peaceful competition, the Olympic Games Paris 2024 will be a powerful reminder that we can all come together peacefully, even in times of wars and crises,” he added.

Francis said, “I solemnly appeal to all Member States to demonstrate their commitment to the Olympic Truce for the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games and to undertake concrete actions at the local, national, regional, and world levels to promote and strengthen a culture of peace and harmony based on the spirit of the Truce.”

The resolution for the observance of the Olympic Truce for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 was formally adopted by the UN in November last year, calling for the Olympic Truce to be respected from seven days before the start of the Olympic Games until seven days after the Paralympic Games.