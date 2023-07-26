IOC Marks One Year To Paris 2024 Olympic Games

To mark exactly #1YearToGo to the #Paris2024 Opening Ceremony, the IOC officially invited the National Olympic Committees and their best athletes to take part in the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad, at a ceremony held in the host city.

The Olympic legend, Usain Bolt of Jamaica was invited to Paris to celebrate and unveil the new baton.

Omega, the Official Timekeeper at the Olympic Games also joined the celebration of OneYearTo Go until #Paris2024 by unveiling the official countdown clock at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.

IOC President Bach & OCOG President Tony Estanguet cut the ribbon with Raynald Aeschlimann, President and CEO of Omega Watches.