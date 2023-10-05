IOC Organisation Celebrates 50 Years of Commitment to Sustainable Cocoa

On 3 October 2023, the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) celebrated its 50th anniversary at a ceremony held in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, to mark half a century of commitment to sustainable growth in the cocoa sector and a living income for cocoa farmers worldwide.

The event, attended by over 1,000 guests, was graced by the presence of the President of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, His Excellency M. Alassane OUATTARA, and His Excellency M. Nana AKUFFO-ADDO, President of the Republic of Ghana.

Mr. Patrick ACHI, Prime Minister, Head of Government of Côte d’Ivoire, the Presidents of Institutions, Dr. Souleymane DIARRASSOUBA, Minister of Trade, Industry and SME Promotion, other Members of the Ivorian Government and the Director General of the Côte d’Ivoire Coffee-Cocoa Council also played an active part in this event.

Representatives of the ICCO’s 52 Member countries, the Diplomatic Corps, international organisations, civil society and the local and international private sector came together to voice their support for the Organization’s work.

Professor Chalmin of Paris Dauphine University gave a lecture entitled “The ICCO, the sustainability of the world cocoa economy and a living income for producers”.

This 50th anniversary celebration provided a chance not only to look back on the Organization’s achievements but also to reflect on the future challenges facing the cocoa sector.

Established in 1973 under the auspices of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, and operating through successive International Cocoa Agreements, the ICCO has played a major role in advocating the sustainability of the cocoa sector and a living income for producers.

Over the years, the Organization has become a reference centre and source of statistical information on the world cocoa economy, facilitating policy dialogue and international cooperation between its exporting and importing Members, as well as with private sector players.

Initially based in London, the International Cocoa Council – the Organization’s supreme decision-making body – voted in favour of relocating to Abidjan in 2017, at the invitation of the government of Côte d’Ivoire.