IOC sets to conduct Climate Action Awards

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced Friday the winners of the first-ever Climate Action Awards, honoring athletes, International Federations (IFs) and National Olympic Committees (NOCs) for their efforts to fight against climate change.

The IOC set up three award categories — sustainable travel, innovation and athlete advocacy, and received more than 70 applications from across the Olympic Movement.

British fencer Marcus Mepstead won the sustainable travel award in the athlete category, and World Sailing and the Spanish Olympic Committee won the award in the IF category and the NOC category respectively.

The innovation award was awarded to Peruvian sailor Paloma Schmidt in the athlete category, World Rugby in the IF category, and the Colombian Olympic Committee in the NOC category.

The Athlete Advocacy Award, aiming to reward the efforts of athletes who actively engage people and communities in the fight against climate change, goes to American runner Ben Blankenship.

The IOC Climate Action Awards were launched in November 2022.