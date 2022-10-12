IoD-Gh to partner Ministry of Enterprises to promote good corporate governance

Mr Rockson K. Dogbegah, President, Institute of Directors-Ghana (IoD-Gh), has requested strategic partnership between the Ministry of Public Enterprises and the Institute to promote good corporate governance culture in Ghana.

‘‘Sequel to your pledge to support the promotion of good governance outcomes during our Directors Week Celebration, we wish to formalise the relationship between our two great institutions and request your strategic involvement in supporting the Institute to promote good corporate governance in the country,’’ he said.

Mr Dogbegah said this when he paid a courtesy call on Mr Joseph Cudjoe, Minister for Public Enterprises in Accra.

IoD-Gh, registered on 21 May, 1999, as a company limited by guarantee and registered under the Professional Bodies Registration Act, 1973 (NRCD 143) on 31st August 2020, is a professional organisation committed to the professional practice of corporate governance.

The initiative to establish the Institute started in June 1998 by the Commonwealth Secretariat, the Commonwealth Association for Corporate Governance and the then State Enterprises Commission of Ghana, now the State Interests and Governance Authority.

Mr Dogbegah said : “We look forward to signing a Memorandum of Understanding with you to formalise our relationship to promote good governance outcomes.”

He said some of IoD-Gh’s ongoing strategic projects included a collaboration with the Bank of Ghana and other key stakeholders towards the launch of the development of the National Corporate governance code to harmonise existing sector codes and provide for sectors, which did not have any in line with best practice.

“The draft code is ready for stakeholder’s review and input. A soft copy is available on our website and hard copy is also attached to enable us receive comments from you and all stakeholders within your networks in our jurisdiction,” he stated.

Mr Dogbegah said the Attorney General had approved the Institute’s Director’s Draft bill, which he said was ready to be forwarded by the Minister of Education for onward presentation to Cabinet for consideration and approval.

“Your voice and support at the Cabinet level for purposes of approval will be greatly appreciated,” the President said.

The Institute, he said, was currently embarking on a massive training for professional directors and aspiring directors to ensure the country had the critical mass needed to champion good corporate governance outcomes in various organisations and institutions.

“We will be grateful if a forum can be arranged for us to provide a membership information talk with your stakeholders during, which session we will discuss all the services of the Institute and provide information on membership requirements,” Mr Dogbegah stated.

The President said loD-Gh instituted an excellence award to build national capacity in corporate governance and to reward stakeholders who had been outstanding in the area of practising good governance.

He invited the Minister to the launch of the second edition of, “The Best Practice Guide: Directors’ Hand Book”, and the excellence awards.

Mr Dogbegah commended the Minister for the continuous support and partnership with the Institute and expressed appreciation for his leadership in promoting the culture of good corporate governance in the country.