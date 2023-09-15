IOE and Seedstars announce the fourth Migration Challenge

The International Organisation of Employers (IOE) and Seedstars have launched the fourth edition of The Migration Challenge. The program is looking for global tech startups, particularly those near Europe – Northern Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe – with a mission to innovate regular migration processes that cater to migrants, businesses and governments, including solutions that tackle climate-induced migration and support green transitions with migrant workforce.

Nearly 70 per cent of the world’s international migrant population is made up of foreign labour migrants. Europe and Asia collectively host the majority of international migrants, with up to 61 per cent of the global labour international migration flow. Various factors, including political, social, economic, and now increasingly climate crises, motivate individuals to cross borders in pursuit of improved living and working conditions. Leveraging technologies and digitalization are playing a crucial role in addressing some of the cross-cutting challenges of migration today.

Through the previous three editions, IOE and Seedstars have successfully bridged the gap between the tech startup scene and the Global Forum on Migration and Development (GFMD) stakeholders. The mutual aim was to discover sustainable, scalable solutions that address migration governance challenges and to provide a platform for promising tech startups to accelerate their growth.

In this fourth edition, the spotlight is on startups focusing on streamlining migration processes for businesses and governments, with a particular focus on green climate tech solutions. Participating startups must fulfil the following criteria:

Focus on mobility and services for businesses or governments in the realm of labour migration.

Have a tested minimum viable product with initial traction.

Solutions targeted for businesses or governments (B2B & B2G).

The Migration Challenge will identify 20 cutting-edge solutions, out of which 10 finalists will be shortlisted to pitch their solutions at the GFMD Summit taking place on 23-25 January 2024 in Geneva.

The winner and two runners-up will be matched with a mentor from the Seedstars Mentorship Hub who will provide guidance and assistance to tackle their core business challenges, enhance fundraising efforts, and help scale up their processes. The winner of the Challenge will be awarded a 5,000 Swiss Francs prize from IOE.

“We are eager to see the transformative solutions this edition will bring. Our collaboration with IOE in the past editions has always paved the way for groundbreaking innovations in the migration sector,” remarks Elizabeth Jones, the Head of Programs at Seedstars.

IOE Secretary General Roberto Suarez-Santos remarks, “Migration is a multifaceted international challenge and with Seedstars, we are steadfast in our commitment to leverage technology for transformative impact that will catalyse positive change for labour migrants, business communities and governments.