IOM and Microsoft Collaborate to Tackle Climate-Induced Displacement with AI and Data Insights

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and Microsoft have launched a pioneering collaboration to combat climate-induced displacement, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and data-driven solutions.

This partnership, supported by Microsoft’s AI for Good Lab, aims to provide actionable insights to mitigate the impacts of climate change on migration and bolster resilience in vulnerable communities. Pilot projects have already begun in the Maldives, Ethiopia, and Libya, marking a significant step in addressing the growing challenges posed by climate-related migration.

Climate change is becoming an increasingly powerful driver of displacement, with 26.4 million internal displacements recorded in 2023. According to the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC), by the end of 2024, 7.7 million people are expected to be internally displaced due to disasters, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive data on climate-induced migration.

Amy Pope, IOM Director General, emphasized the importance of proactive strategies in the face of this crisis. “We can no longer simply react to climate change,” she said. “This collaboration with Microsoft empowers IOM with data and insights that enable us to proactively address the impact of climate change on migration so we can better protect vulnerable communities.”

The collaboration combines advanced AI tools with local expertise to assess the risks posed by climate change in various regions. In Ethiopia, AI-driven data analysis identified that 700,000 people and 1.5% of the country’s croplands are at risk of flooding. These findings are helping IOM plan more targeted interventions to assist displaced populations and reduce the risk of future displacement. In Libya, the partnership has focused on the impact of extreme heat on migration routes, with projections suggesting that 72% of the country’s migration pathways could face dangerous heat levels under a 2°C global warming scenario, raising health risks for migrants.

In the Maldives, where rising sea levels threaten displacement, projections indicate that by 2050, about 9,000 people could be displaced, with some islands facing over 70% of their populations at risk. The research highlights five islands that are likely to remain safe, providing critical insights for adaptation and migration policies in partnership with the Maldivian government.

The results of these projects will be showcased through the Climate Action Portal, an interactive platform designed to share key insights on climate change and migration. The portal will present dynamic data visualizations and maps to empower policymakers and humanitarian organizations with the information needed to respond effectively to climate-induced displacement.

This initiative is part of a broader strategic partnership between IOM and Microsoft Philanthropies aimed at leveraging technology and data to save lives, improve decision-making, and create sustainable pathways for migrants. Through this collaboration, IOM and Microsoft are setting a new standard in identifying vulnerable populations, predicting displacement hotspots, and equipping stakeholders with the tools necessary to mitigate risks and support affected communities.