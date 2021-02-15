The International Organization for Migration (IOM), the UN migration agency, on Saturday appealed for 22.8 million U.S. dollars to meet the critical needs of people affected by conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region.

The IOM made the appeal in a situation report document it made public detailing the humanitarian needs of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) due to the Tigray conflict.

“The Tigray conflict coupled with pre-existing humanitarian needs and the COVID-19 pandemic context in northern Ethiopia, has created a concerning, volatile humanitarian situation, and has displaced numerous civilians,” said the IOM report.

“IDP sites are becoming overcrowded and sporadic population movements across regional borders are expected to continue,” further said the report.

The IOM also disclosed it needs an additional 10.8 million U.S. dollars to meet the needs of at least 60, 595 Ethiopians who have fled northern Ethiopia and entered northern Sudan.

The combined 33.6 million U.S. dollars funding is needed to meet the water, sanitation, hygiene, health, shelter, nutrition and non-food item needs of people affected by conflict in Tigray regional state.

Months of fighting in Ethiopia’s Tigray region between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, which used to rule the Tigray regional state until last November, and the Ethiopian National Defense Forces has reportedly left thousands of people dead, hundreds of thousands displaced, and millions in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. Enditem