IOM Appeals for US$209 Million to Urgently Respond to Sudan Crisis

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has launched a response plan appealing for USD 209 million to provide vital humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the crisis and outbreak of violence in Sudan.

The deteriorating situation in Sudan is also having dramatic implications on neighbouring countries, many of which are grappling with their own protracted crises.

Out of USD 209 million, IOM is urgently calling for USD 105 million needed for the response in Sudan and USD 104 million for the response across Egypt, Libya, Chad, Central African Republic, South Sudan and Ethiopia.

This appeal also covers the USD 37 million IOM needs to immediately assist third-country nationals stranded in Sudan and in neighbouring countries.

“The current humanitarian situation in Sudan is by far the worst the country has ever seen,” said IOM Director General António Vitorino.

“Millions are in pressing need of basic assistance such as water, food and shelter. If we do not act NOW, the people of Sudan will face an inevitable humanitarian catastrophe. We appeal to the international community to urgently support relief efforts and mobilize financial resources to meet the mounting needs.”

The conflict is having devastating consequences for millions of civilians. Around 25.7 million people are now estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance inside Sudan and across its borders. Over 843,130 people are internally displaced inside the country according to IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix, with 1.8 million more expected to be internally displaced should the fighting continue. Prior to the conflict, there were already 3.8 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) and 1.1 million refugees in Sudan.

Nearly 259,000 people have already fled Sudan into neighbouring countries, arriving in extremely vulnerable situations into often remote and underserved areas. If fighting continues, it is estimated that over a million refugees and migrants affected by the crisis in Sudan may cross to neighbouring countries.

Millions remain inside the country with soaring food and transportation prices, lack of cash and access to health care, supplies and critical services. The deteriorating situation has been marked by increasing civilian deaths, destruction of health, water and communication facilities, shortage of supplies and poor conditions at overwhelmed border points as people flee the fighting.

IOM is working with partners on an interagency and coordinated response plan and appeal, to enable the scale-up needed to respond to the rising needs of Sudanese and third-country nationals and returnees. IOM’s Crisis Response Plans for Sudan, Chad, Ethiopia, and the Central African Republic remain severely underfunded.