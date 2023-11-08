IOM assists resettlement of more than 30,000 refugees from Rwanda

With the departure of 13 refugees on a flight to Toronto, Canada, today (8/11), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has safely assisted the resettlement of more than 30,000 refugees from Rwanda since 2010.

The most recent departure marks a milestone achievement for the Organization and reaffirms its commitment to finding durable solutions for refugees and people in need of international protection.

Throughout the resettlement programme, the Organization facilitates interviews by resettlement countries, health assessments, screening and referral, pre-departure cultural orientation, and the safe transport and reception in the country of final destination. This allows IOM to care for migrants and refugees throughout their entire journey as they restart their lives in their new home.

“Resettlement provides international protection for the most vulnerable people in our world, as well as a chance for them to build new lives,” states IOM Rwanda Chief of Mission, Ash Carl.

“We will continue to work closely with the Government and our partners in Rwanda, as well as the governments of the countries of destination, to ensure refugees and migrants have safe and dignified pathways to successfully integrate into their new communities.”

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Rwanda currently hosts over 135,000 refugees and asylum seekers as of 30 September 2023. When other solutions for refugees are unattainable, resettlement may be the only feasible option to provide effective protection and meet the needs of refugees whose fundamental rights are at grave risk.

To meet this enormous need, IOM continues to grow in scope and complexity in Rwanda. So far over 6,600 people have received resettlement assistance this year. Among those resettled, are 1,288 persons who were first evacuated from Libya to Rwanda, through the Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM).

Durable solutions such as resettlement help to facilitate regular migration pathways for migrants and refugees in line with target 10.7 of the Sustainable Development Goals “to facilitate orderly, safe, and responsible migration and mobility of people” and objective five of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration.