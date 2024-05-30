IOM Celebrates Major Pledge to Support Syria Amid Ongoing Crisis

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has expressed profound gratitude for the recent pledge of USD 5.4 billion aimed at supporting the millions still suffering from the protracted Syrian conflict, both within Syria and in neighboring countries.

This significant commitment was announced at the conclusion of the 8th Brussels Conference on “Supporting the future of Syria and the region.”

Unyielding Humanitarian Needs

“We must stand with the people of Syria,” declared Othman Belbeisi, IOM’s Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa. He underscored the persistent humanitarian needs, highlighting that millions of Syrians continue to live outside their homeland, often relying solely on humanitarian assistance for survival. The devastating earthquake last year, which briefly drew attention to the crisis, exacerbated the already precarious situation. Belbeisi stressed that sustained support is essential to foster self-reliance among displaced individuals, promote socio-economic stability, and ensure adequate access to necessary services.

Continued Challenges

The ongoing conflict in Syria has left millions grappling with hostilities, water and food shortages, protection issues, and a severe lack of basic services. During the conference, the European Union (EU) committed EUR 2.12 billion for 2024 and 2025. This includes EUR 560 million already allocated for 2024, aimed at assisting Syrians displaced within the country and those in Lebanon, Jordan, and Iraq. An additional EUR 560 million has been pledged for 2025. Furthermore, the EU promised EUR one billion for Syrian refugees in Türkiye, where nearly four million people live under temporary protection.

Janez Lenarcic, the EU humanitarian chief, emphasized the severity of Syria’s crisis, noting that 13 years of conflict have culminated in one of the largest humanitarian crises globally. In addition to the EUR five billion in grants, donors also pledged EUR 2.5 billion in loans, demonstrating the international community’s commitment to alleviating the plight of Syrian refugees and affected host communities.

Extensive Humanitarian Needs

The IOM highlighted that over 19 million people across Türkiye, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt require some form of humanitarian and development support. This includes almost six million refugees from Syria and other nationalities, a significant increase from 4.27 million in 2015. Additionally, nearly 13 million host community members affected by the crisis need assistance, compared to one million in 2015.

In Northwest Syria, IOM plays a crucial role in delivering cross-border aid from Türkiye, which serves as a lifeline for affected communities. The organization has appealed for USD 89 million for its 2024 Crisis Response Plan for the Syrian Arab Republic. This funding would allow 2.1 million individuals to receive vital support. However, the plan is currently only 13 percent funded, underscoring the need for continued financial contributions.

Call for Long-Term Solutions

While expressing gratitude for the new funding, IOM also called for long-term solutions to maintain humanitarian access to Northwest Syria and ensure the continuity of its cross-border aid program. The organization stressed that ongoing and sustained support is crucial to address the needs of the affected populations and to facilitate a pathway towards recovery and stability.

The new multi-billion-dollar pledge marks a significant step in supporting Syria’s ongoing humanitarian needs. However, continued international cooperation and commitment are essential to ensure that the aid reaches those who need it most and to foster long-term resilience and development in the region.