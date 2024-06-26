IOM Chief Urges Broader Labour Migration Paths in the Americas

At a recent high-level hemispheric meeting in Mexico convened by the Government of Mexico, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) underscored the critical need for expanding regular labour migration routes across the Americas.

IOM Director General Amy Pope addressed delegates from 30 countries, stressing the positive impact of migrants on both host and home countries’ economies and societies.

“Migrants significantly contribute to economic and social development, fostering diverse and inclusive communities,” Pope emphasized.

“Expanding accessible and inclusive regular pathways can unlock this potential while saving lives and curbing irregular migration.”

The meeting highlighted recent regional migration trends, noting substantial increases in migration flows. Despite labour shortages in some countries that could be alleviated through regional migration policies, hundreds of thousands of migrants have crossed the region irregularly over the past 15 months in search of better opportunities.

From 2010 to 2022, the number of migrants in Latin America and the Caribbean nearly doubled, rising from 8.3 million to 16.3 million, underscoring the urgency for improved migration management strategies.

Key proposals discussed at the conference included initiatives to regularize undocumented workers, issue humanitarian visas, promote private sponsorship programs, and ensure migrants’ access to public services and work permits.

The summit also emphasized the private sector’s pivotal role in expanding and supporting regular labour migration pathways. Business leaders shared insights on labour market needs and innovative approaches to skills matching, job placement, and integration support for migrant workers. Collaborative efforts between governments and private enterprises were explored to foster safe, orderly, and regular migration, address labour shortages, and promote economic growth regionally.

The gathering brought together government officials, private sector representatives, and multilateral organizations to tackle the complex dynamics of migration in the Americas and to identify collective solutions.

It builds on recent regional agreements such as the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection (2022) and achievements from multilateral forums, including the Regional Conference on Migration (RCM), the South American Conference on Migration (SCM), and the Quito Process.