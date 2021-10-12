IOM condemns killing of illegal immigrants in Libyan detention center

Migrants are rescued by the Libyan Coast Guard in Tripoli, Libya, Nov. 29, 2019. The Libyan Coast Guard on Friday rescued more than 200 migrants off the country's western coast, the International Organization for Migration in Libya (IOM Libya) said. Libya has become a preferred departure point for migrants hoping to cross the Mediterranean Sea into Europe due to the insecurity and chaos in the North African country following the 2011 uprising that toppled former leader Muammar Gaddafi. (Photo by Hamza Turkia/Xinhua)
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has condemned the killing of illegal immigrants in a detention center in the Libyan capital Tripoli.

“IOM condemns Friday’s senseless killing and the use of live rounds against migrants protesting the appalling conditions in detention,” IOM said in a statement.

Six were killed and at least 24 others injured at the Mabani detention center in Tripoli when armed guards opened fire following a riot and an attempted escape, IOM said.

However, the Libyan interior minister denied the six deaths, confirming that only one person was killed “accidentally while leaving the center”.

Libya has been suffering insecurity and chaos since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, making the North African country a preferred point of departure for illegal immigrants who want to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European shores. The rescued and arrested ones live in overcrowded reception centers across Libya, despite repeated international calls to close the centers.

