IOM Deeply Alarmed by Migrant Mass Graves in Libya, Urges Swift Action

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has voiced grave concern following the discovery of two mass graves in Libya containing the bodies of numerous migrants—some bearing clear signs of gunshot wounds.

One of the sites, located in Jakharrah about 400 kilometers south of Benghazi, yielded nineteen bodies, while a second mass grave in the Alkufra desert of southeastern Libya is believed to hold at least 30, and possibly up to 70, remains. The circumstances surrounding their deaths and the nationalities of those interred remain shrouded in uncertainty.

These grim findings emerged in the wake of a police raid that not only uncovered the mass graves but also led to the rescue of hundreds of migrants from traffickers. Security forces are actively pursuing those believed to be responsible for the tragic loss of life. “The loss of these lives is yet another tragic reminder of the dangers faced by migrants embarking on perilous journeys,” said Nicoletta Giordano, IOM Libya Chief of Mission. Her remarks underscore a persistent reality in which migrants are subjected to severe exploitation, violence, and abuse during their quest for a better life.

IOM has urged Libyan authorities, along with UN partner agencies, to ensure that the recovery, identification, and dignified transfer of the remains are conducted with the utmost respect for human rights. The organization stressed that families of the deceased must be notified and provided with appropriate assistance during this painful process. This call to action comes on the heels of a similar discovery last March, when the bodies of 65 migrants were found in a mass grave in southwest Libya.

According to IOM’s Missing Migrants Project, Libya recorded 965 deaths and disappearances in 2024, with more than 22 percent occurring on land routes—a stark indicator of the significant yet often underreported risks migrants face while crossing hostile terrains. The data highlights the urgent need for improved data collection, enhanced search and rescue operations, and stronger migrant protection mechanisms along these hazardous routes.

While IOM continues its humanitarian efforts in Libya—providing life-saving assistance to vulnerable migrants and bolstering the capacity of local authorities in search and rescue operations—the organization is also calling for increased regional collaboration. Training in human rights obligations and the implementation of protection-focused border management practices are seen as critical steps in safeguarding migrants, regardless of their legal status.

The discovery of these mass graves is a somber reminder of the brutal realities underpinning the global migration crisis. As governments and international agencies grapple with the complexities of border security and human rights, IOM’s plea for immediate and coordinated action serves as a stark warning: without enhanced efforts to protect migrants on their perilous journeys, tragedies like these will continue to claim lives, often without the world fully comprehending the scope of the human cost involved.