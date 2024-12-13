IOM Director-General Amy Pope Concludes Successful Visit to Botswana, Strengthening Migration Partnerships

The Director-General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Amy Pope, has concluded a significant visit to Botswana, reinforcing IOM’s commitment to advancing migration management, supporting climate resilience, and creating pathways for safe, regular migration.

During her visit, DG Pope engaged with President Duma Boko, senior government ministers, donors, and United Nations agency colleagues. The discussions centered on strengthening collaboration between IOM and Botswana, leveraging the country’s strategic role within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to improve migration governance and climate adaptation strategies.

DG Pope praised Botswana’s leadership within the SADC, noting that the country is well-positioned to serve as a model for other nations in creating regular migration pathways that ensure safety, dignity, and economic opportunities for migrants. “When well-managed, migration is a pathway to opportunity and development, and Botswana’s leadership in this region is helping to seize that opportunity,” DG Pope stated. She emphasized that IOM’s partnership with Botswana will focus on developing data-driven migration systems, combating human trafficking, and enhancing climate resilience, all while fostering economic prosperity in the region.

One key issue raised during the discussions was the impact of climate change. DG Pope commended the Government of Botswana, particularly President Duma Boko, for his advocacy on the rights of migrants and for integrating migration into climate policies. The discussions highlighted the role of migration as an adaptation strategy and the importance of mitigating climate risks through well-managed migration pathways.

On the final day of her visit, DG Pope officiated the opening of a new IOM Migration Health Assessment Centre (MHAC) in Botswana. The center will provide vital health services to migrants and refugees, addressing the often-overlooked medical and health needs of these communities.

IOM reiterated its commitment to supporting Botswana in strengthening mechanisms to prevent human trafficking, protect victims, and prosecute offenders. This aligns with IOM’s broader goal of promoting safe and dignified migration across the region.

Looking forward, IOM will continue working with the Government of Botswana and its partners to implement inclusive policies and programs that empower migrants and local communities. Through collaboration, innovation, and leadership, Botswana is well-positioned to tackle migration challenges and unlock its transformative potential for sustainable development.