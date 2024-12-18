IOM Director General Amy Pope Reaffirms Commitment to Syria Amid Humanitarian Crisis

Amy Pope, Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), has reaffirmed the agency’s strong commitment to addressing Syria’s significant humanitarian needs, promoting recovery, and stabilizing communities amid ongoing challenges.

Pope’s visit to Damascus on December 16, 2024, marks one of the first by a senior United Nations agency official since the fall of the Assad government. During her visit, Pope met with officials from the caretaker authority, United Nations representatives, and civil society groups.

“This is a moment of great hope and historic opportunity for the people of Syria, who have endured over 14 years of devastating conflict,” Pope remarked. “While the challenges are immense, the international community must support Syrians in rebuilding their lives and securing a better future.”

During her visit, Pope briefed donors, partners, and diplomatic missions on IOM’s ongoing efforts to re-establish its presence in Syria, with the first surge team already deployed to Damascus. She called on the international community to support a UN-system-wide scale-up of aid and to mobilize resources for the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees, emphasizing the importance of facilitating safe, organized, and voluntary returns once conditions permit.

The Syrian conflict, which began in March 2011, has left the country devastated, with over six million Syrians fleeing the country and an additional 5.5 million displaced internally. Seventeen million people continue to require aid, and 90 percent of the population now lives below the poverty line. In recent weeks, thousands of refugees have started returning home, with around 250,000 people—100,000 of them from abroad—returning to Syria.

Throughout the conflict, IOM has been a vital source of assistance for displaced communities, providing shelter, essential supplies, water, sanitation, camp management, and cash assistance. The organization has also played a key role in delivering humanitarian data, particularly through its cross-border hub in Gaziantep, which has been a lifeline for millions, especially after the devastating February 2023 earthquakes.

As part of its continued efforts, IOM has launched a new appeal seeking USD 30 million to assist 684,100 people in northwest Syria over the next four months. This funding will be used to ensure immediate support for vulnerable displaced groups and those newly returning, with particular attention to the harsh winter conditions.

“We cannot let Syria down at this moment of great hope and fragility,” Pope emphasized. “IOM is committed to standing with the Syrian people to address both immediate and long-term needs, supporting them in their journey toward recovery and lasting peace.”