IOM Director General Amy Pope Visits Jordan to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts in Syria and Gaza

During her visit to Jordan today, Amy Pope, the Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), engaged in high-level discussions with key Jordanian officials and partners to underscore the critical role of IOM’s humanitarian work in Syria and Gaza.

The visit highlighted the organization’s ongoing efforts to deliver life-saving assistance and support displaced populations in the region.

Pope’s itinerary included meetings with Prince Rashid bin Hassan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), Jordan’s Minister of Interior, Mazen Al-Faraya, and representatives of the Jordanian Armed Forces and Border Security Directorate. These discussions focused on strengthening partnerships to address the urgent needs of vulnerable communities affected by conflict.

“With vital and continued funding from the United States, IOM is able to work in close partnership with various stakeholders and partners, including the Jordanian government and JHCO, to deliver life-saving assistance to those in urgent need in Gaza and to support displaced Syrians,” Pope stated. She emphasized the importance of international collaboration in addressing the growing humanitarian crises in the region.

The visit began at the Jaber-Nassib border crossing, a critical transit point between Jordan and Syria. Accompanied by Minister Al-Faraya, Pope reviewed ongoing efforts to support returning Syrians and manage border operations effectively. Minister Al-Faraya highlighted Jordan’s long-standing commitment to hosting refugees and called for increased international support. “Jordan has demonstrated long-standing solidarity by hosting large numbers of refugees. We remain committed to our humanitarian responsibilities, but stronger international support is essential to sustain these efforts. Jordan has been a meeting point for Syrians and their families coming from all over the world,” he said.

At the Border Security Directorate, Pope received a detailed briefing on the Civil-Military Coordination Center’s role in facilitating the flow of humanitarian aid through Jordan. She praised the center’s efforts to ensure the timely delivery of aid to those in need, particularly in Gaza.

Pope also toured IOM’s warehouse operations, a key hub for humanitarian aid distribution. The warehouse currently holds nearly four million life-saving supplies, including tents, tarps, hygiene kits, and latrines, all ready for immediate dispatch to Gaza. These supplies are part of IOM’s broader efforts to support displaced communities and provide essential relief in the face of ongoing crises.

In her meeting with Prince Rashid bin Hassan, Pope reaffirmed the importance of collaboration between IOM and JHCO in addressing regional humanitarian challenges. She expressed gratitude for Jordan’s continued support and partnership in delivering aid to those most in need.

IOM has been active in Jordan since 1994, working closely with the government, international partners, and local communities to support migrants, refugees, and host populations. Since October 2023, the organization has leveraged its global expertise in emergency response to internal displacement, drawing on lessons learned from major crises in Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Ukraine. This experience has been instrumental in delivering life-saving aid and shelter to displaced people in Gaza, in collaboration with UN agencies and other humanitarian partners.

Pope’s visit underscores IOM’s commitment to addressing the complex humanitarian challenges in the region. By strengthening partnerships and mobilizing resources, the organization aims to provide critical support to vulnerable populations while advocating for greater international solidarity and cooperation. As the crises in Syria and Gaza continue to unfold, IOM’s efforts remain vital in ensuring that aid reaches those who need it most.