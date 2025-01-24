IOM Dispatches First Aid Convoy into Gaza Amid Ceasefire

The International Organization for Migration (IOM), in collaboration with humanitarian partners in Jordan and Gaza, has sent its first convoy of aid trucks carrying essential shelter materials and water, sanitation, and hygiene supplies into the Gaza Strip.

This marks a crucial step as the ceasefire, now in its fifth day, continues to offer hope for relief amid the ongoing conflict.

The convoy, coordinated with the Logistics Cluster — a UN network — and local organizations like the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, is delivering over 13,000 sleeping mats, 11,000 mattresses, 10,000 blankets, 2,000 plastic sheets, and 1,200 hygiene kits. These vital supplies are intended to assist approximately 10,000 people affected by the devastating 471-day conflict. Many of those impacted are returning to find their homes destroyed or reduced to rubble, now struggling to survive in makeshift shelters under harsh winter conditions.

IOM Director General Amy Pope emphasized the importance of the ceasefire as a critical opportunity to begin addressing the scale of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. “The devastation is staggering, leaving families without shelter or basic necessities. Safe, unimpeded, and sustained access is critical to delivering aid, protecting lives, and offering renewed hope,” she said.

The scale of the destruction in Gaza is overwhelming, with reports suggesting that up to 90 percent of homes have been damaged or destroyed. OCHA estimates that more than 10,000 bodies remain buried under rubble, with debris clearance expected to take over two decades. The harsh winter temperatures are further exacerbating the plight of displaced families, making the delivery of shelter aid even more urgent.

IOM continues to work alongside UN agencies and other humanitarian organizations to meet the growing needs of displaced families, especially in areas that were previously inaccessible. However, the agency stresses the importance of a coordinated global effort to ensure that aid reaches those most in need. It calls on all parties to uphold the ceasefire and urges the Security Council and Member States to use their influence to ensure lasting peace and the unimpeded delivery of aid and goods into Gaza.

With over four million emergency relief items pre-positioned and ready for dispatch, IOM’s efforts are part of a broader initiative to support Gaza’s recovery, focusing on shelter, sanitation, and hygiene. The ongoing humanitarian response is critical to providing immediate relief and beginning the long process of rebuilding Gaza.