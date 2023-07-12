IOM, ILO promote post-war labour market in Ukraine

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) convened today (12/07) a workshop with key government stakeholders in Ukraine, including the Ministry of Economy, to build awareness and consensus on current and future labour market challenges in Ukraine, and the policies and capacities required to address them.

Even prior to the full-scale invasion, Ukraine faced significant labour shortages. Currently, with over six million people displaced internationally, the situation for the country is even more critical. Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy estimates that an additional 4.5 million people will need to enter the labour market over the next ten years.

In an eventual post-war era of societal rebuilding, physical reconstruction and economic recovery, labour needs are only set to grow exponentially.

“Recovery of the labour market is the way to victory,” said Tetyana Berezhna, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Economy.

“Our Ministry has outlined three strategic priorities of increasing participation and job matching, increasing the return and reintegration of Ukrainians abroad, and facilitating labour migration where the labour market faces shortages.”

Building on events like last month’s Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, hosted by the Governments of Ukraine and the United Kingdom, today’s discussion focused on practical next steps to achieve the Government’s strategic priorities.

The event brought together 40 high-level representatives from the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Infrastructure, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Education, State Employment Service and State Migration Service, President’s Office, Ministry of Digital Transformation, Ministry of Culture and Border Guards Office as well as IOM, ILO and non-governmental organizations such as the Kyiv School of Economics.

IOM and ILO are committed to supporting the Ministry of Economy in forging a path towards sustainable reconstruction and the revitalization of the country’s labour market.

“As we look ahead, we must work together closely to support Ukraine on its path to recovery and reimagine a brighter and more interconnected future for Ukraine and its people. Economic recovery is paramount to this process,” said Anh Nguyen, IOM Ukraine Chief of Mission.

“It is high time now to lay down foundations for a reinvigorated labour market that will find the best use of knowledge, skills, and abilities possessed by individuals and offer them new economic opportunities, decent work, and social protection. We are committed to support Ukraine’s efforts to this end,” said Sergiy Savchuk, ILO National Coordinator.

By fostering cooperation and engagement among key stakeholders, including IOM and ILO, the Government of Ukraine is taking a significant step towards building a resilient labour market and achieving sustainable development in a post-war reality.