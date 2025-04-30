IOM Intensifies Aid Amid Dual Crises at Haiti-Dominican Republic Border

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is ramping up emergency support in Haiti’s border towns of Belladère and Ouanaminthe as surging deportations and gang violence exacerbate one of the Caribbean’s most acute humanitarian crises.

In April alone, approximately 20,000 Haitians were forcibly returned by land—the highest monthly tally this year—with women, children, and newborns among the most vulnerable.

Since April 22, IOM and Haiti’s National Office for Migration (ONM) have provided critical aid to 3,500 deportees, including daily assistance to 15 pregnant women and 15 lactating mothers. Many arrive exhausted and traumatized, lacking access to basic necessities. Meanwhile, gang violence in the Centre department has displaced over 51,000 people since late March, according to IOM data. While most rely on host families, more than 12,500 shelter in 95 makeshift sites with scant resources. Belladère, already strained by deportations, now hosts 4,000 displaced individuals.

“This is a compounded crisis,” said Grégoire Goodstein, IOM Chief of Mission in Haiti. “Cross-border expulsions and internal displacement converge in areas like Belladère, where gangs have severed access to aid.” Armed groups now control Mirebalais, isolating Belladère from essential supplies and trapping humanitarian workers alongside those they aim to assist. Medical stocks, food, and water are dwindling rapidly.

IOM’s response includes distributing safe drinking water, hygiene kits tailored to women and children, and psychosocial support. Temporary shelters, such as hotel accommodations for nursing mothers, have been established. The agency also collaborates with health authorities to ensure newborns receive vaccinations and urgent care.

“The situation grows direr by the day,” said IOM Director General Amy Pope, appealing for global solidarity. “Donor support has sustained our lifeline, but needs far outpace resources.”

The crisis underscores the interplay of political instability, climate stressors, and gang dominance in Haiti, where over 360,000 people remain internally displaced. As humanitarian corridors collapse, agencies face unprecedented logistical hurdles.

Haiti’s plight reflects broader regional challenges, where climate shocks and governance gaps amplify vulnerabilities. The international community’s response or lack thereof will determine whether Haiti’s border communities can withstand this escalating emergency.

The IOM continues to coordinate with Haitian authorities, including the Ministry of Public Health and the General Directorate for Civil Protection, to expand aid delivery despite mounting risks to personnel and supply routes.