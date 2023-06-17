IOM, JICA Commission WASH facility, Isolation Center at Aflao border

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has commissioned and handed over a Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facility and a fully furnished Pre-fabricated Isolation Structure to the Port Health unit of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) at the Aflao border, Tuesday June 13.

The project was funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Ghana, with technical support from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

The aim is to improve border management capacity for responding to public health crisis including infectious diseases and COVID-19.

Chief of Missions for IOM Ghana (Resident), Togo and Benin, Madam Fatou Diallo Ndiaye, speaking at a brief handing over event said, the facilities have been provided at all the major entry points into Ghana, including Elubo, Paga, Kotoka International Airport (KIA) and Aflao.

She said the facilities will help to improve preparedness in Ghana’s health care system and allow the Port Health unit of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to effectively respond to public health threats at the points of entry.

Prior to the commissioning event, Port Health officials stationed at the frontier, were trained on the maintenance of the longevity and optimal functioning of the facilities.

They were also provided with GHS approved Building Operations and Maintenance Manuals (BOMM) developed as part of the project to serve as a reference guide for staff to maximize the life span of the facilities.

Ketu South Municipal officer of Port Health, Kenneth Nkibuare thanked IOM and it’s partners for providing the facilities, which he observed will further enhance their work.

Ketu South Municipal director of the Ghana Health Service, David Agbokpe also expressed joy at the intervention which he said will further improve upon general health delivery and outcomes within the Municipality.