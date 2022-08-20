IOM lauds aid workers providing assistance in Somalia amid crises

The United Nations migration agency, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), on Friday lauded the vital role played by aid workers that are working to help Somali communities recover and rebuild their lives as they experience multiple ongoing humanitarian crises.

Frantz Celestin, IOM Somalia’s Chief of Mission, said in a statement issued to mark World Humanitarian Day (WHD) that its staff has scaled up efforts to reach hundreds of thousands of people affected by the extreme drought since the beginning of the year.

“The selfless commitment and efforts of IOM humanitarian and medical workers that strive every single day, often in harsh conditions, to alleviate the suffering of millions should be recognized not only today, but throughout the year,” Celestin said in a statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

According to the UN agency, more than 7.7 million people in Somalia are facing extreme hunger as the country suffers from its worst drought in recent history. So far, it said, more than 1 million people have been displaced since 2021, adding that an expected fifth failed rainy season is bound to displace even more families.

The IOM said the theme of WHD 2022 “it takes a village” shines a light on the collective effort required to help people in crisis.

It said IOM responders, most of them local staff from Somalia, work day in and day out to provide emergency water, sanitation, food and shelter to people, no matter who they are, where they come from, or what they need.

“Our amazing colleagues are putting their lives on the line to make sure vulnerable families have access to life-saving support during the current drought which is devastating many lives,” said Hassan Gabow, IOM Senior Project Assistant, who has been assisting displaced persons. Enditem