IOM launches Empowering Women in Small-Scale Cross-Border Trade

International Organization for Migration (IOM), has launched a project dubbed “empowering women in small-scale cross-border trade between Benin, Ghana and Togo” to contribute towards strengthening community development in border areas for women.

The launch which took place in Accra, on Wednesday, March 8, 2022, was graced stakeholder representatives from Ghana, Benin, Togo, and Mauritania.

Ms Fatou Ndiaye, Chief of Mission for International Organization Migration (IOM), for Benin, Ghana and Togo in her speech said, Small-scale cross-border trading plays an important role in generating income for cross-border communities.

They also contribute to poverty alleviation, job creation and food security, as well as transforming borders into areas of cooperation and catalysts of growth.

She said women highly engaged in small-scale cross-border trade, yet no variable in the sector was more discriminating than gender.

She said the project would support the realization of the general objectives set out in Article 3 of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Strategic Objective 3 of the African Union Strategy for a Better Integrated Border Governance, and the General Principles on Movement of Persons, Residence and Establishment set out in Article 2 of the ECOWAS Free Movement Protocols.

“Today being International Women’s Day, it is a moment to imagine a gender equal world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world which is diverse, equitable, and inclusive, one where difference is valued and celebrated.”

“Migrant women and girls are breaking stereotypes on a daily basis, creating innovative solutions, and improving their communities”, she said.

She added that, the project would also contribute towards the Sustainable Development Goals and the Global Compact for Migration, helping to ensure that no one is left behind.

She assured that; the IOM looks forward to successfully implementing the project in collaboration with it partners.