IOM Launches Islamic Philanthropy Fund to Aid Displaced Communities

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) today launched its Islamic Philanthropy Fund, a new initiative that aims to harness the power of Islamic charitable giving to support some of the world’s most vulnerable people.

The Fund is an important milestone for IOM. As global crises worsen and human displacement increases, IOM is forging innovative ways to deliver lifesaving assistance to the more than 75 million people who have been uprooted by conflict, disaster, and insecurity.

The launch of the Fund was announced just before the start of Ramadan, during an event at the United Nations House in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, attended by Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Islamic Development Bank (IDB), diplomats, UN agencies and representatives from the private sector and Islamic philanthropy organizations.

“With today’s complex crises displacing record numbers of people and causing immeasurable suffering, it’s critical to harness the spirit of Islamic charity to help alleviate suffering, empower communities to rebuild and thrive, and protect the dignity of people in need,” said IOM Director General Amy Pope.

“We are both honored and excited to announce IOM’s Islamic Philanthropy Fund as a means to help us engage Muslims around the world and channel their contributions through a trusted and efficient platform, maximising their positive impact,” she added.

In its inaugural year, the Fund is prioritizing the Sudan Emergency Response by delivering cash to displaced families, those stranded at borders, and communities in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

The conflict in Sudan has triggered the world’s largest displacement crisis, leaving more than 11.5 million people internally displaced, and nearly 30 million in need of urgent humanitarian aid.

A newly established advisory Body provides ongoing guidance to ensure compliance and that the Fund operates with integrity, transparency, and impact.

During the launch, IOM signed memorandums of understanding with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the International Islamic Fiqh Academy, boosting support for the Fund and helping to ensure its efficiency and impact.

The Fund’s long-term vision is to provide a strong and sustainable source of income to support migrant and displaced communities around the world, upholding the safety and dignity of those affected.

To donate to the Islamic Philanthropy Fund, please click here for Zakat donations and here for Ramadan giving.