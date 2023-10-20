IOM requests US$69 million for Palestinian crisis, urges humanitarian access

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is urgently appealing for USD 69 million to support its response to the rising critical humanitarian needs of hundreds of thousands of civilians in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and neighboring countries affected by the ongoing hostilities.

Over one million people fled their homes in Gaza since violence erupted on 7 October and hundreds of thousands of civilians have little-to-no access to basic commodities including food, water, electricity and fuel. In addition, the deteriorating security situation in West Bank and border areas between Israel and Lebanon has led to the internal displacement of about 12,854 people mainly from Southern Lebanon.

IOM reiterates the UN calls for an immediate end to the escalating violence and for a humanitarian ceasefire to avert an even greater catastrophe. Humanitarian access is critical to allow delivery of aid to the most vulnerable and seriously affected populations, as well as safe passage for third-country nationals trapped in Gaza. IOM has received requests from governments to help 1,114 people, including women and children, return to their countries of origin.

“As we approach the third week of the conflict, the humanitarian situation is worsening at a horrifying rate,” said IOM’s Director General Amy Pope.

“Hundreds of thousands of civilians have been displaced and many more lack access to basic necessities such as food, water and energy sources. All involved parties and the international community have a responsibility to urgently secure access for humanitarian workers.”

IOM has mobilized teams in Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan and is ready to support humanitarian efforts in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and neighboring countries, working closely with governments on requests for the evacuation of third-country nationals and the provision of critical aid supplies.

IOM’s response plan targets about 734,000 people through a wide range of activities including providing shelter and core relief items, cash assistance, health assistance and medical supplies, water, sanitation and hygiene, mental health and psychological support, protection, and movement assistance.

Thousands of people have been killed and many more thousands injured due to the recent violence in Gaza. Days of heavy bombardments have caused the widespread destruction of residential buildings and essential civilian infrastructure including schools, medical and education facilities, water networks and WASH (Water Sanitation and Hygiene) facilities. Since the crisis began, shipments of food, water, and medicine were not allowed into Gaza while basic essentials are rapidly dwindling.

Civilians and civilian infrastructure, particularly schools sheltering displaced people and hospitals, should never be targets of attacks and must be respected and protected at all times.