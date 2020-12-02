Ghanaian songstress, iOna Reine pays tribute to former Ghanaian President, Jerry John Rawlings in new video.

In her tribute song titled ‘Papa J’, iOna Reine says “Ex-President Rawlings should be celebrated for a life well-lived”.

She reiterated that “Soldier never dies” and his memory lives on.

This piece was produced by Sammie Blaq.

iOna Reine announced her presence on the music scene with her first single titled “Penetrate” produced Big Brain.

She now has songs like “Krife”,”Turn On The Light”, “Leonora”, “Party Dance”, “soy la reine”, “Chop Block”, Obra and many others.

iOna also has five videos and a Ghana music awards USA nomination to her credit.

The singer cum midwife is currently promoting her first EP titled iOna.

The young talent has endorsed by many celebrities in Ghana, such as veteran Musician, MzBel, Abieku Santana, Zion Felix, Hitz FM’s Andy Dosty, Zylofon FM’s Sammy Flex , etc.