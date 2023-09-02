IPC President Visits Ghana For Accra 2023 Para Games

The president of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Andrew Parsons, is set to touch down in Accra, Ghana before the commencement of the first-ever African Paralympic Championships kickstarts in Accra on the 3rd of September, 2023.

The much-awaited para games will be the first time Africa will be hosting such a continental gathering for an event featuring sports people with disabilities, and it’s also set to feature three sporting disciplines ranging from amputee football, wheelchair basketball, and para weightlifting.

The IPC which serves as the mother body of the African Paralympic Committee (AfPC), has closely monitored the progress made by Ghana – its hosts, and the African continent as it prepares to host the unprecedented tournament, with several visits already being made by several dignitaries from the IPC.

Accra will be hosting the rest of Africa when the tournament kicks off from the 3rd to the 12th of September, 2023, with the Ghanaian capital set to be the hub of para-sports in the next couple of weeks.

President of the IPC, Andrew Parsons, together with some members of the IPC will be arriving in Ghana on the 2nd of September, just a day before the commencement of the para-games to oversee the smooth running of the competition, one which has been projected to pave the way for the unmeasurable growth of para-sports in Africa in the next couple of years.

