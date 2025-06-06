IPGG Chief Endorses GH₵1 Energy Levy as Sector Lifeline

Dr. Elikplim Apetorgbor, CEO of Independent Power Generators Ghana (IPGG), has declared the government’s newly introduced GH₵1 Energy Sector Levy essential to preventing systemic collapse in Ghana’s power industry.

He described the measure as a “necessary and time-sensitive” intervention amid severe financial distress caused by historical mismanagement of levies, bonds, and loans.

“The current accumulation of debt was entirely avoidable,” Apetorgbor stated, citing failures to apply past funds with “discipline, transparency, and accountability.” He warned that Independent Power Producers (IPPs) now struggle to cover operational costs, maintain infrastructure, and secure fuel—conditions directly threatening grid stability and investor confidence.

While acknowledging the levy’s burden on consumers, Apetorgbor emphasized that inaction risks “blackouts, plant shutdowns, job losses, and erosion of national productivity.” He endorsed the policy as a “pragmatic” step if revenues are “ring-fenced, monitored, and applied transparently” to restore sector liquidity.

The IPGG leader urged public support for the levy alongside stringent oversight mechanisms, framing reliable electricity as a “shared responsibility requiring collective sacrifice.” His appeal underscores the precarious balance between fiscal recovery and consumer affordability in Ghana’s energy landscape.