iPhone 14 launch set for September 7

Apple has set September 7 as the date to unveil its next flagship iPhone model, Bloomberg has reported, tipping the tech giant to also introduce updated tablets and wearables.

The company is reported set to unveil the iPhone 14 alongside fresh Mac, iPad and Apple Watch products, all of which are expected to stores within a fortnight of being unveiled.

According to Bloomberg, Apple retail staff are braced for products to go on sale on 16 September.

While analysts flagged falling smartphone demand, Apple’s iPhone shipments appear to have remained largely immune to component shortages and supply chain issues.

Apple’s iPhone revenue grew 3 per cent year-on-year to $40.7 billion in its fiscal Q3 2022 (27 March to 25 June), accounting for 49 per cent of its overall revenue.