WHATSAPP is set to introduce a major account change for iPhone and Android users in its latest update.

The messaging app will soon include a number of new features surrounding its voice note application, including the “view once mode”.

This will be supported on both iOS and Android and prevents the recipient from exporting, forwarding, saving, and recording voice notes.

It offers an extra level of security for users of the cross-platform messaging service and strengthens Whatsapp’s reliability for private communication.

Users can access this feature by tapping the “1” icon that appears to the right of the voice note waveform while recording.

Once a voice note is sent with the “view once” mode enabled, it cannot be listened to again, and the recipient also loses the ability to access it after dismissing the message.

WhatsApp users can still allow for their voice notes to be heard more than once if they do not tap the “1” icon when recording.

The new feature is already available to some beta testers after installing the latest versions of WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS.

Other updates have also improved the voice notes feature.

The WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.21.1.71 update will introduce a new menu to switch between audio and video message mode.