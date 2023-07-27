IPPs to meet over US$2 billion debt owed by government

The Chamber of Independent Power Producers Ghana (IPPs) is convening an urgent meeting today to address a pressing issue – a substantial US$2 billion debt owed to its members.

Initially, the IPPs had decided to close down their power plants, which supplied electricity to the national grid.

However, after what they believed were constructive discussions with the Electricity Company of Ghana, they reconsidered their decision and continued power generation beyond the June 30 deadline, trusting in the commitments made during the talks to settle the debt.

Regrettably, despite assurances given during the engagements, it seems that the agreements reached have not been honored, leaving the IPPs feeling disappointed and concerned.

Mr. Ben Boakye, the Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), has appealed to the government to promptly find a mutually agreeable resolution with the power producers.

The aim is to prevent any potential power cuts and ensure a stable and uninterrupted power supply for the nation.

