    IPREX welcomes Côte d’Ivoire-based agency

    By: AMA

    Date:

    IPREX Global President, and Founder and Chief Executive of AM O’Sullivan PR, Ann-Marie O’Sullivan, has announced the onboarding of IPREX’s newest partner, African Media Agency. IPREX is the premier global network of independent communications agencies with more than 1,100 staff and 110 offices worldwide.

    African Media Agency (AMA) is a leading integrated pan-African PR and communications agency with offices in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa, Uganda, South Africa and a presence in 28 African countries. For the past 10 years, AMA has offered a wide range of services, including media relations, crisis communication, digital marketing, content creation, and event management to create strategic, content-rich communications campaigns. They are known for their innovative approach to PR, leveraging the latest technologies and trends to deliver impactful campaigns that resonate with target audiences. The agency won a Sabre Awards Certificate of Excellence (Media Relations) for AfDB Covid-19 response.

    Founded by Eloïne Barry, who serves as CEO, AMA helps international companies and NGOs expand their audience reach across Africa. Eloïne also founded AMA Academy, training and equipping journalists and media professionals in Africa. She has been recognised as one of the Most Influential People of African Descent (MiPAD 2018); awarded Grand Prix Excellence of the ASCOM in Abidjan (2019); and named by New African Magazine among the one hundred most influential women of the year (2022).

    AMA’s current clients include Target Malaria; Science for Africa, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Nestlé; the Mastercard Foundation; LG; the US State Department, and UN Foundation among others.

    “We are delighted to welcome a second IPREX partner on the African continent,” said Ann-Marie O’Sullivan. “Our network is now represented in both South and West Africa by two distinguished agencies in their fields.”

    “I am excited to help represent Africa on the global PR and communication stage. Joining IPREX is a great opportunity to collaborate with and learn from a diverse network of talented professionals. I look forward to sharing ideas, driving impactful storytelling, and contributing to global conversations,” said Eloïne.

    MTN Ghana Partners with Access Bank to Offer Smartphones on Hire Purchase
    Electoral Commission Assures Full Deployment of Ballot Papers and Devices Ahead of Elections
