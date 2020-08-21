Iran on Thursday accused the United Arab Emirates of having attacked Iranian fishing vessels earlier this week, killing two fishermen and arresting the remaining crew, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported.

Iran’s coastguard immediately retaliated by confiscating a UAE vessel in Iranian territorial waters on the same day, IRIB reported.

The Iranian foreign minister summoned the UAE embassy representative, and Tehran has severely condemned the attacks, it said in the report.

Abu Dhabi regrets the attack that happened Monday and has released the fishermen and handed over the fishing vessels as well as the bodies, in addition to offering compensation, said the report.

Iran has arrested the crew of the UAE vessel and launched an investigation, IRIB reported without giving further details.

The already fragile relationship between Iran and the UAE was further strained last week when Israel and the UAE announced a US-brokered agreement to normalize diplomatic ties in return for Israel suspending a controversial plan to annex parts of the West Bank.

Iranian President Hassan Rowhani threatened the Arab country with consequences “if the UAE is considering allowing Israel access to the region [of the Gulf].”

The majority of countries in the Middle East maintain a boycott of Israel since the country was founded in 1948. Since the Islamic Revolution of 1979, Iran has not recognized the sovereignty of Israel. Tehran has threatened Israel’s destruction several times.