Iran and Russia to commence power exchange deal

Iranian Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian said his country will soon begin electricity exchange with Russia through Azerbaijan, the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) reported Sunday.

Iran has considered two routes, one via Azerbaijan and the other Armenia and Georgia, for electricity exchange with Russia, Mehrabian told ISNA, noting Iran is holding the final negotiations for the start of the projects.

The Azerbaijan route involves a less complicated process, as Iran and Azerbaijan have synchronized their power networks to the required extent, said the minister.

Iran and Russia can complement each other favorably by exporting their surplus of electricity mutually, as the latter’s electricity consumption peaks in winter while the former in summer, he added.

Mehrabian emphasized that Iran also seeks to connect its power grid to those of other regional states to ensure electricity supply sustainability throughout the year.

At present, Iran exchanges electricity with Iraq, Türkiye, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan, he said, adding Iran is seeking to increase such transactions.